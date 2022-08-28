Spalding’s annual Pumpkin Festival returns in October

Spalding’s annual Pumpkin Festival will return to the town this year on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 October, celebrating local horticulture and harvest with an array of games, craft activities, live entertainment, food and gift stalls for the whole family to enjoy.

Organised by South Holland District Council, on Friday the festivities will be hosted in the Gardens of Ayscoughfee Hall from 6pm till 9pm, with the festivities continuing in Spalding town centre on the Saturday, from 11am until 3pm.

In Ayscoughfee, families will be able to enjoy the harvest-themed Gardens with magical decorations created by local community groups, charities and children, as well as a special illuminated trail featuring Pumpkin Sculptures by local artist Jonathan Nicholls.

There will also an enchanting fire garden with fire-lit sculptures and a fire performer, all alongside a variety of traditional garden games, live music, barn dancing and more to join in with.

Whilst the event is free, booking tickets is still required for the Friday event at Ayscoughfee to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. Tickets can be booked at www.sholland.gov.uk/PumpkinFestival.

On the Saturday visitors will be able to buy a wide selection of delicious food, crafts and gifts from various special stalls, alongside our fantastic usual Saturday market traders. The games continue here amongst street entertainment, live performances and scarecrow competition, with a ‘ride on pedal tractor corner’ as well.

There will also be a chance for children to meet Cinderella and see her beautiful carriage, before taking a family stroll down ‘Pumpkin Street’ with incredible professionally carved Pumpkin sculptures decorating Bridge Street.

Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: “The Pumpkin Festival is always one of the highlights of the year in Spalding, and I can’t wait for this year’s event, with a fantastic range of activities and entertainment to get involved with over the two days.

“I’d like to encourage everyone to come along and get involved, and take part in this celebration of our local harvest and horticulture, whilst having fun together and supporting our local businesses and traders.”

There is a road closure in place for Spalding’s Sheep Market and Gore Lane on Saturday 8 October from 7am till 4:30pm.

For more information please follow SHDC_ Communities on Facebook or visit www.sholland.gov.uk/PumpkinFestival.