Tribute to Lincolnshire dad with “heart of pure gold” who died in A47 crash
His truck was involved in a collision with two HGVs
The family of a 28-year-old man who died on the A47 in Cambridgeshire last week have paid tribute to him, describe him as having a “heart of pure gold”.
Cameron Shepherd, 28, was the driver of a truck travelling westbound at Kings Cliffe, having left the A1 near Wansford in Cambridgeshire, when he was involved in a collision with two HGVs at 7.15am on Wednesday, August 10.
Officers and paramedics attended but sadly Cameron, who was from Holbeach, Spalding, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured.
In a statement, the victim’s family said: “Cameron, a full of life, motor enthusiast with a heart of pure gold.
“He touched so many people in all different ways. He enjoyed all aspects of life and had many interests which he shared with his friends, nothing was too much trouble.
“His world was his son and his mum along with his fiancée and all his close family and friends.
“A gentle man who always told people, I love you. A funny, happy chappie who is going to be greatly missed by so many.”
Cambridgeshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, to contact them via their webchat service, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 115 of August 10.