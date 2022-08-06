Two people arrested following report involving a gun

Hundreds of bikers from across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire are taking to the road on September 4 for their big charity ride out.

The popular 62 mile motorbiking event, formally known as the ‘Ride To Save Lives’ will be raising much needed funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA), Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS) and Nottinghamshire Blood Bikes (NBB).

Starting at Newark Showground, the circular route will make its way through some of the most glorious parts of the countryside and travel through 26 villages across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, starting at 9am and finishing at 4pm.

During the ride out, the group will be greeted by supporters from each village they pass through. Supporters there will be holding their own events, whilst cheering and waving to the riders along the way – creating a real buzz of excitement.

Roland Johns, volunteer and joint organiser of the event said: “Due to Covid-19 we had to cancel our ride for 2020 and 21, but we are finally delighted to announce, it will take place once again.

“And, we hope to make it the biggest yet. For bikers of all ages, it’s a fantastic event seeing hundreds of colourful bikes travelling together through our local towns and villages.”

The bikers and their families recognise the critical role the LNAA plays for the communities of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

The enhanced level of pre-hospital critical care delivered to patients at the scene gives people with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter.

With the crews on call 24 hours of the day, 365 days of the year, the highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots are there to help people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.”

With rising costs, particularly with fuel, the amount needed this year to keep the life-saving charity operational is set to top £8 million, with each mission costing on average £4,000.

The Emergency Blood Bikes Service (LEBBS and NBB) are run solely by volunteers and like the LNAA rely totally on public donations.

They provide an out-of-hours courier service transporting essential medical items such as blood, pathology & microbiology specimens, medical notes, pharmaceutical products and donor breast milk between hospitals and healthcare facilities.

This service is offered completely free of charge. They also take life saving blood and plasma to the LNAA every evening of the year.

Erica Ley, Senior Helicopter Emergency Services (HEMS) Paramedic at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said: “Whatever make and model of bike you ride, it is amazing to see so many bikers from all communities coming together for a fantastic event. It truly is a wonderful sight”.

She added: “We have helped so many bikers, and with that, they often recognise the importance of our service. Whilst we hope that they never have to see the inside of our helicopter, we want to be there for them if they do need us.”

“As a Charity, we rely on the support from the public to do this, and our annual Ride to Save Lives is just one of the ways in which bikers can help to raise vital awareness and funds to keep our helicopter in the sky.”

It costs just £10 entry per bike and the Lincs & Notts Ride of Thanks is asking for a donation for any pillion riders. To sign up for the event, visit the Lincs & Notts Ride of Thanks Eventbrite page, or contact Roland on 07943 812324, or by email: [email protected]