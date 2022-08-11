Woman seriously injured in B1397 Wyberton crash
The woman was taken to hospital
We are investigating a two-vehicle collision between an orange Suzuki and a blue Ford Transit, which happened on the B1397 London Road at Wyberton at the junction with Ralphs Lane at around 8.15am (11 August).
A woman in her 70s has suffered serious injuries in the collision and has been taken to hospital.
The road was closed while the we investigated the collision and the vehicles were recovered, it re-opened at 3.15pm
We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident who has any information or dashcam footage that will help with our investigation.
- Please email [email protected] quoting ‘Incident 92 of 11 August’ in the subject line.
- Or call 101 quoting Incident 92 of 11 August.