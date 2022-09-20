New CCTV tackles illegal stopping and parking near Cleethorpes school

Parking near school gates has been a problem for a number of schools

Just days after first being installed, new CCTV cameras outside Signhills School in Cleethorpes have shown early success in tackling illegal parking.

Parking near school gates has been a problem for a number of schools in North East Lincolnshire, so when North East Lincolnshire Council announced earlier this year that they would be installing CCTV cameras and Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) to stop illegal parking or stopping, local residents and school staff were positive about the move.

In just 7 days a total of six drivers have been caught out for parking illegally or stopping in the ‘keep clear’ markings to drop off children. The drivers were each caught out contravening the TRO on sections of Hardy’s Road, close to Signhills School.

During the first two-weeks since the cameras were installed, a grace period has been in place, meaning that any drivers caught out during the first 14 days will receive a warning notice rather than a fine.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities at North East Lincolnshire Council, said that he was pleased with the initial results.

“We put these cameras in ultimately to keep children safe. It has been clear for a long time that schools are regularly pleading for parents and carers to be responsible when dropping off and picking up their children.

“As a Council we have listened, and taken action.

“I’m pleased with the early results of these cameras. They’re in place primarily to deter anyone from stopping their vehicle in areas near schools and parking illegally. This isn’t about fining people, it’s about creating safe spaces around our schools.

“We know that not everyone checks the news so we’ve had in place a two week period of grace to allow parents to get used to the cameras being there. From now there really is no excuse.”

Traffic Regulation signs have been put up in the areas near the cameras where the TRO is in effect.

From Thursday 15 September, drivers caught stopping or parking illegally will receive Penalty Charge Notices through the post at £70, discounted to £35 if paid within 14 days.

In the coming weeks, cameras are intended to go live at Old Clee Primary Academy in Grimsby.