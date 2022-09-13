Brick Lincs Lego Show returns for 7th outing in Lincoln

Lincolnshire’s only Lego Show will return for its fabulous and fun-packed seventh outing on Saturday, October 8, at Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School.

Starting at 10am and ending at 5pm, the show will raise funds for local and national charities, including the Lincoln Community Larder and Lincolnshire Employment Accommodation Project, which helps with young people’s mental health.

Admission to the show is pay-on-the-day at a flat rate of £3 per child or adult, and parking is in the main school car park through the gates on Wragby Road.

Overflow parking is in the additional school car park using the second school entrance off Wragby Road.

The Lincolnite spoke to Miles Fielding who, along with Sally Mansfield O’Donnel and Kathy Martin, run BrickLincs for fans of Lego young and old who want to raise money for charitable causes.

The show was started when Sally, who began as a fan of Lego, wanted to put on a show at Lincoln Christ Hospital to raise funds for the special needs department there.

Since then the show has grown from strength to strength. Miles said: “In previous years we’ve supported the special needs department there but more recently we’ve supported larger local charities and international charities.”

Last year just shy of 2,000 visitors came to the event, and Miles would be happy if 1,800 visited this year.

He said: “1,800 is quite a comfortable number. It means everybody can see everything and it’s not too crowded.

“The displays are generally made by Adult Fans Of Lego, (AFOL) from all around the country, so there will be all sorts of different displays of different themes.

“Some people might build Star Wars models, some people might do Technic (a more mature version of Lego, similar to Mechano) and Harry Potter is also a well-loved theme.”

Amongst non interactive displays of Lego models, there will be pits and tables full of play bricks for kids to play with.

There will also be a tombola prize draw if the children spot the mini-figures.

Also in store for daring participants are ‘earthquake tables’. The idea came from Miles’ design used in the school where he works – where children build towers and then the table is shaken via a mechanism to see what Lego models endure the ‘earthquake’.

Miles said this will be “massive family event”, with AFOLs expected to attend.

Miles added that they see lots of different age ranges: “Some of the models are so intricate, accurate and detailed – they’re really fascinating for an adult builder to look at.

“In the past we’ve had things like Westminster Abbey, and this year we’ve got quite a few landmarks that people have built.

“Someone is bringing a London street scene and there’s going to be a huge city layout coming, roughly 50-60 feet long, which has trains running around the outside of it.

“So, that’s great for the younger kids.”

Miles excitedly told The Lincolnite about the Great Ball Contraption: “Effectively, it’s lots of mechanisms connected together, which move marble-sized balls around the track – some bits will be large corkscrews, some will be escalators and others will be dropping the balls down chutes. It’s made out of Technic Lego.”

There will also be official traders selling brand new and second-hand Lego sets.

Miles wanted to state that all this is possible due to ‘Brickish’, a nation-wide community of AFOLs.