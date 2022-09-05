Council speeds up plans after over 90k trees planted in North Lincolnshire

Towards the aim of 172,000 – one for every resident in the area

People across North Lincolnshire will see even more trees planted across the area as the council joins a pan-Humber organisation delivering the Government’s ambitious Northern Forest scheme.

Already more than 90,000 trees have been planted towards the aim of 172,000 – one for every resident in the area.

The council, communities, businesses and residents have backed the project launched two years ago with dozens of areas enhanced in communities across Ashby, Barton, Brigg, Scunthorpe and the Isle of Axholme.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are committed to making North Lincolnshire a cleaner, even greener area for people to live, work and visit.

“Now with access to additional Government cash through the Humber Forest, we can move these plans forward at an even faster pace.

“People and businesses have really got behind the tree planting scheme and it is incredible to think that 90,000 more trees have been planted in the last two years since the very first one on the Queensway with Scunthorpe’s MP Holly Mumby-Croft.”

The council has been a steering group member of Humber Forest, co-developing several schemes which have seen 25,000 trees planted in North Lincolnshire.

As a fully-fledged member, with membership due to be completed in the coming days, the council and community groups will be able to access more Government cash and deliver more schemes.

Cllr David Rose, cabinet member for the environment, said: “We have partnered with the team at the Humber Forest and the relationship has been really positive, working together to make sure we can meet our commitment to make North Lincolnshire a better place now and in the future.

“This next stage will really help us all push forward with our plans and reach the target of 172,000 trees – it will make a lasting, positive impact on the environment and the lives of thousands of people across the area for generations to come.

“Anyone who wants to get involved, either suggesting bits of land or getting out their shovels and gardening gloves to help dig in new trees is most welcome.”

The project is ultimately part of the Northern Forest scheme, which is the Government’s 25-year vision to plant 50 million trees across the north of England, from Merseyside to the Lincolnshire coast.

The staff at the Humber Forest help communities, farmers, landowners, and businesses plant trees in the easiest and most effective way possible, providing free advice and guidance, project support and importantly cash for urban and parkland tree planting, tree shelter belts, hedgerows and shrub belts, enhancing existing woodlands and creating entirely new ones.

Available cash covers large and small projects and all agreed costs of tree planting, hedgerow creation, and maintenance for up to five years – it can also include support for tree protection, fences, gates and more.