Cox out at Boston: Ex-Premier League defender named new Pilgrims manager

His successor replaced him at his last job too

Boston United has “parted company” with manager Paul Cox after less than eight months in charge, replacing him with former Premier League defender Ian Culverhouse.

Paul Cox, 50, joined the Pilgrims following Craig Elliott’s departure in January this year, as one of the National League North’s favourites for promotion struggled for form.

Cox oversaw a resurgence in form as the side fought towards the play-off final, which Boston agonisingly lost against York City in May – condemning the club to another year in English football’s sixth tier.

The hangover of this defeat could not shake, as Boston United sit bottom of the division with no wins from their opening seven matches.

The club’s hand has been forced by this poor form, and the Pilgrims announced on Tuesday that it had “parted company” with Paul Cox as first team manager.

His replacement is a recognisable name in English football, as former Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ian Culverhouse becomes the new first team manager at Boston.

The 57-year-old made over 400 career appearances, including famous displays in the UEFA Cup and Premier League with Norwich in the early 1990s.

As a coach he has served as assistant manager at both Norwich City and Aston Villa in the past, while he stepped down the divisions to earn management stripes at the likes of King’s Lynn Town and Grantham Town.

Culverhouse became Kettering Town manager in January, ironically replacing Paul Cox as he took the Boston job, but resigned in May after almost guiding the side to the play-offs – and he will now again be replacing Cox, this time at the Pilgrims.

A Boston United spokesperson said: “The Pilgrims would like to thank Paul and his backroom staff for all their hard work and wish them well for the future.

“There will be more coverage of Ian’s appointment as the week progresses towards the new manager’s first match in charge against Alfreton Town on Saturday (September 10).”