Boston United invite manager applications after Elliott departure
Could you be a candidate for Boston’s next manager?
Boston United are inviting applications for the role of first team manager after previous boss Craig Elliott parted company with the Pilgrims on Tuesday.
Elliott, 43, left his role as Boston United manager following the 3-2 home defeat to Alfreton Town on Sunday, January 2.
He was in charge of the Pilgrims for just over four years, taking over in November 2017 and memorably guiding them to the FA Cup second round in 2019, as well as the National League North promotion final in 2020; which they narrowly lost to Altrincham.
Boston have had an indifferent start to the season in comparison to the club’s ambitions of promotion, sitting just inside the play-off places in 7th position, with 28 points from 19 games.
As well as Elliott, assistant manager John McDermott, first team coach Lee Stratford and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence have also left the club.
Experienced midfielder Paul Green has accepted the role of caretaker manager for an interim period, while a permanent choice is made.
The club are now hunting for Elliott’s replacement in charge, and have invited suitable candidates to send in their CVs and covering letters to club secretary Craig Singleton via email. Applications will be accepted until 5pm on Tuesday, January 11.
Boston United are said to be looking for a manager with experience of “successfully managing at National League North level or above, although applications would be welcome from managers wishing to progress their careers who are currently successfully managing at a lower level.”
The requirements for the job continue by saying: “Applicants should possess a good knowledge of non-league players, and have good contacts within the game, together with excellent coaching and man-management skills.
“With the club now established in our new purpose-built Jakemans Community Stadium, it is an exciting time for the right candidate to help deliver success on the pitch to meet the ambitions of the club.”