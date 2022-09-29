Elderly man threatened with a knife in Grantham robbery

He had his mobile phone taken

Officers were called at 2.55 pm yesterday (28 September), to Harrow Street in Grantham to a report of a robbery.

A man, aged in his 70s, was threatened with a knife and had his mobile phone taken.

The incident occurred on the near the bridge at the bottom of Oxford Street on Bowling Green Lane, Grantham.

If you saw this incident, or you have any information to assist our enquiry, please call 101 with incident reference 240 of 28 September 2022.

Alternatively you can email [email protected] or contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.