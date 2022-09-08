Expansion on the cards for Lincoln Bishops Trade Park

Lincolnshire MPs Karl McCartney and Matt Warman have been relegated from their ministerial roles in government, as Liz Truss’ first cabinet as Prime Minister takes shape.

The MPs for Lincoln and Boston & Skegness were previously named as part of Boris Johnson’s government, with Mr McCartney and Mr Warman serving as ministers in the Department for Transport and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport respectively.

Both have now confirmed that the new Chief Whip Wendy Morton has called to notify them that neither will be a part of Truss’ government.

Matt Warman backed Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss in the Conservative party leadership battle, and he took to Twitter on Wednesday to say: “I’m sad to hear from Wendy Morton that I’ll not be a part of the Liz Truss government.

“I look forward to supporting our new Prime Minister from the backbenches.”

Karl McCartney, who never publicly voiced his backing for another candidate in the leadership race, said: “I was called earlier today and am now no longer a Minister at the Department for Transport.

“I was proud as a marginal northern seat MP to further represent the good people of my constituency of Lincoln and to serve as a Minister in a superb Department.

I enjoyed my short time there making a plethora of positive decisions and assisting with both policy and projects that will benefit our country in a myriad of ways.

“My real life experience in this area proved invaluable. I wish all my colleagues at the DfT and those in new Govt positions the very best, and look forward to continuing to serve my constituents diligently and to the very best of my ability, as always: ‘Putting Lincoln First’.”

The third Greater Lincolnshire MP to serve in Johnson’s final government was Lia Nici, who was Boris Johnson’s Private Parliamentary Secretary as well as being an under secretary in the Department for Levelling Up.

It is as yet unclear if she will maintain those roles under Liz Truss.

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins also served as a minister for Boris Johnson, both in Afghan Resettlement and Prisons and Probation, before resigning along with dozens of other MPs – part of a domino effect that resulted in the end of Johnson’s premiership.