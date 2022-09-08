Expansion on the cards for Lincoln Bishops Trade Park
11 new units to be built
Plans to expand the industrial offering at Bishops Trade Park, off Outer Circle Road, in Lincoln have been submitted.
Richard Padley, of GW Padley Property 3, has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to build 11 new units for light industrial, storage or trade counter uses with associated vehicle parking and refuse storage on land off Ironestone Close.
“The current site is vacant, providing little benefit to the area in its current state,” said a design and access statement.
“The nature of the site, its location and the surrounding buildings, lead to the conclusion that the site would be suitable for light industrial units.”
The units would sit in two separate steel portal frame blocks with six in one and five in the other.
Around 124 car parking spaces would be created across the two buildings as well as a cycle storage unit.
The 1.45 hectare site backs on to a series of existing units currently used for commercial trade and is currently vacant and consists of unimproved grassland with unkept shrubbery.