Lincoln business owner says energy price cap is a “good step”
He has been worrying about the impact of rising costs on his business
The owner of a Lincoln tea room said he was “starting to get a little bit worried” about the increasing cost of energy bills, but believes that the price cap for businesses is a “good step” in the right direction.
The government previously announced that the typical household will see their energy bills capped at £2,500 a year until 2024. Until now there has been no energy price cap for businesses though.
However, from October 1 for six months wholesale electricity prices are expected to be fixed at £211 MWh (mega watt per hour) and £75 MWh for gas.
Des Davis, owner of Margaret’s Tea Rooms in Lincoln, told BBC Look North: “I was starting to get a little bit worried, especially if it was going to be a very very cold winter because you can’t turn the heating off. You do that and you make the place uncomfortable for people and they don’t want to come in.”
He added: “Where we were feeling a really really tight pinch, that constriction is slightly released, so it’s a good step.”