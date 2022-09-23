Lincoln business owner says energy price cap is a “good step”

A Lincolnshire council has promised to do more to tackle the cost of living crisis – but has stopped short of declaring it an emergency.

South Kesteven District Councillors backed calls to set up a working group, which would bring together food banks, Citizens’ Advice and community leaders.

However, one member said it was “shameful” that the crisis wasn’t being discussed more.

A motion was originally put forward by Councillor Amanda Wheeler, calling for the council to declare a cost of living emergency in her motion and hold an emergency summit.

This was then removed in order to get cross-party support.

The new motion, which passed overwhelmingly, instead asked for a working group and better communication to people receiving housing benefit and council tax support.

Councillor Annie Mason, the cabinet member for People and Safer Communities, said rising costs were a “grave concern for each and every one of us”.

She added that the council was “acutely aware of the mental health and emotional impact” caused by financial hardship, and wanted to bring groups together to find solutions.

However, unaligned Councillor Charmaine Morgan said it was “utterly shameful the council isn’t taking more of a lead”.

She pointed to the fact that an extraordinary meeting hadn’t been called and it had taken a motion for the topic to be discussed.

Previous scrutiny meetings where it would have been on the agenda had also been postponed due to the death of the Queen.

She said: “This is only going to get worse. It will not only be the most vulnerable who are affected – it will reach far further up income line. People on middle incomes will be hit by this, and people with mortgages could lose their homes.”

Councillor Phil Dilks said he would have backed the original motion: “As elected as leaders, all have responsibility to roll sleeves up and help people affected most badly.”

Council leader Councillor Kelham Cooke added: “This is affecting everyone across country when we buy food or fill up the car. I am pleased scrutiny meetings are looking into this, and recommendations mean more people can be involved in the groups.

“Councillor Adam Stokes is leading an internal review into how heating bills and costs will affect the council.

“I don’t believe in the word summit, I believe in working groups. It will be constant, not a one-off.”

Information on where to find support can be found on South Kesteven District Council’s website.