Lincoln MP welcomes new Prime Minister Liz Truss

He’s confident she will deliver for the people of Lincoln

Lincoln MP Karl McCartney is confident that new Prime Minister Liz Truss will “deliver for the people of Lincoln and the country as a whole”.

Liz Truss, 47, won 81,326 votes of the Conservative Party members, compared to Rishi Sunak’s share of 60,399 as she emerged victorious in the Tory leadership contest.

The new PM has pledged to follow through on her promises to voters, saying the Tory party needs to show it can deliver over the next two years.

Truss says she has a “bold plan” to cut taxes and grow the UK economy, and that she will “deliver” when it comes to the prevailing issue of rising energy bills.

Lincoln’s MP believes Truss will continue to deliver on key conservative manifesto commitments such as increasing police officers, investing in transport, infrastructure and more funding for the NHS.

Karl said: “I have known the Prime Minister for over 20 years and am fully confident she will deliver for the people of Lincoln and the country as a whole.

“This includes continuing to deliver on the pledges we made to the people of Lincoln, Bracebridge Heath, Waddington East and Skellingthorpe at the last General Election, as well as tackling the range of issues that are a result of the pandemic and Putin’s war.

“I will also make it a priority that the new Conservative government continues with the huge levels of investment into the city, whether that is continuing to improve our transport system, our world-leading education facilities and also our wonderful heritage.

“With the new Prime Minister and a Conservative government which is positive about the future of our city and country, it will continue to be clear that only the Conservatives are on the side on the people and businesses of Lincoln.

“Compare this to Starmer’s hard-left Labour Party which continues to do all it can to talk down our country, offer no policies and support those who are actively damaging the lives of the law-abiding majority.”