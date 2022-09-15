Man charged with Spalding hit and run
Two people were injured
Charges have been brought against a motorist – more than four months after a hit and run incident injured two pedestrians in Spalding.
A car collided with Spalding man Jordan Blackbourn (22) and a female friend, also in her 20s, on Sunday, May 1.
It happened as they crossed New Road at 4.41am.
Lincolnshire Police immediately appealed for information and later that day arrested a 29-year-old man “from the Spalding area” on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Three days later the force said he had subsequently been released under investigation.
On Wednesday, police confirmed that a man will appear in court next week in connection with the incident.
The charges he faces do not include reference to injury.
A spokesman said: “We have now charged 29-year-old William Jones, of Washway Road, Fleet, in connection to a collision which left two pedestrians injured.
“Following a thorough investigation, he has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.”
Jones is scheduled to appear before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 21).