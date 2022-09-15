Man charged with Spalding hit and run

With the announcement that Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday on Monday, September 19 – a number of supermarkets, stores and public spaces will close as a mark of respect.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at the age of 96 inside Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8, bringing to an end a record 70 years on the throne of the British monarchy.

Her son Charles has now been declared King, and he approved a new bank holiday for Monday, September 19 – in line with the state funeral service of Her Majesty.

The choice is down to retailers on whether they will close or not, and already a large number of stores have announced they will mark their respects by not opening during the upcoming bank holiday Monday.

It will be the final day of the period of national mourning since Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and here are the stores that will be closed on September 19.

Supermarkets

Many major supermarkets will close their doors across the country on Monday as a mark of respect and to offer staff members the opportunity to watch The Queen’s funeral.

Sainsbury’s have confirmed all stores will close, with very limited exceptions, such as those in central London to serve those attending the funeral in person.

Smaller Sainsbury’s and petrol forecourts will open from 5pm to 10pm, which is the same opening time for Tesco Express stores. Regular Tesco sites will also close.

The same can be said for Asda, which will not be offering online deliveries on September 19 but will open stores from 5pm once the funeral procession is complete.

Lincolnshire Co-op stores will close across the board on the day, while national Co-op sites will be shut until 5pm to allow colleagues, customers and members time to “reflect and mourn”.

Budget stores Aldi, Lidl and Poundland will all close as well with the latter offering full pay to staff that were scheduled to work on the 19th.

High Street Retailers

On the clothing retail side, Primark has said it will shut all 191 of its stores on Monday and resume business on Tuesday, while Next has also confirmed closures.

B&Q, Homebase, Dunelm, Marks & Spencer, Waterstones, Toolstation, Argos and WH Smith are amongst the other names that will close for the state funeral, leaving the High Street pretty bare on the 19th.

Vehicle repair shops and mechanic chains such as Kwik Fit and Halfords have also announced they will close their stores on the day, along with tech giants Apple keeping the doors shut on their physical stores.

Shopping Centres

It is likely that Waterside and St Marks Shopping Centres in Lincoln and the Hildreds Centre in Skegness will close on the day of the state funeral, though no confirmation has been announced as yet.

The Lincolnite has contacted Waterside, St Marks and Hildreds for further details.

The same question has been asked of Springfields Outlet Shopping & Leisure in Spalding, Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough and Freshney Place Shopping Centre in Grimsby.

Public spaces

Both Birchwood and Yarborough Leisure Centre in Lincoln will be closed all day on Monday, September 19, as Active Nation announce all its venues and social media accounts will shut down for the day as a mark of respect for The Queen.

In South Kesteven, the Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre and Stamford Arts Centre will close on the day of the state funeral, but remain open as normal until that date. Ticket holders affected will be contacted in due course by the council.

The National Trust has also said that all the houses and gardens it cares for, including cafes and shops, will close on the day – but coast and countryside car parks remain open for visitors.

Post and services

Post Office’s 114 owned branches are expected to close, with individual postmasters given the choice in other stores across the country.

Royal Mail will be suspending services on the day due to Monday now being declared a new bank holiday.

The fact it is a bank holiday naturally also means the closure of in-store banking for a day.