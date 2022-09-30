2 hours ago
Moped rider dies in Grantham layby crash
The moped collided with a lorry
We are investigating a fatal collision which occurred in the early hours of this morning at a layby on the B1174, Spittlegate Level in Grantham.
The collision, between a lorry and a moped, was reported to us at 3.19am. The rider of the moped, a man aged in his 60s, sadly did not survive.
The road was closed to allow for scene examination and was re-opened this morning at 10am.
If you have any information to assist our investigation including dashcam footage, please call 101 with incident reference number 39 of 30 September.
