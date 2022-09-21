Murder investigation launched following death of man in North Lincolnshire

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Wootton, North Lincolnshire.

On Monday, September 12 at approximately 12:20pm we were called to a property following reports of a concern for safety on Cherry Lane, Wootton.

On arrival at the property, it was discovered that a 44-year-old man had sadly died. A post-mortem later confirmed the injuries were consistent with third-party involvement and a murder enquiry was launched.

The man’s family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.

A cordon is in place at the scene whilst officers continue with their enquires.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, leading the investigation, said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will shock the local community.

“Those living in the area will see an increased number of officers over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance to residents and the local community. Please come and speak to those officers if you have any concerns.

“We would ask that anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 210 of 12 September, or contact us directly via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP).

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”