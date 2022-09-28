Over £100k invested for new cycle path to connect landmarks in Scunthorpe

Cyclists will soon be able to travel safely between key facilities in Scunthorpe, thanks to a huge injection of levelling-up cash.

More than £100,000 of Government cash will be invested to create the new route, which connects Frances Street with Lloyds Avenue via a route that passes the train station, The Pods, University Campus North Lincolnshire, and Central Park.

It is the latest phase of the council’s multi-million pound transformation of North Lincolnshire’s cycle network, and follows the £500,000 extension to the hugely popular Scunthorpe Ridgeway route, which opened earlier this summer.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is a hugely welcome addition to the miles and miles of walking and cycling paths that already exist across North Lincolnshire and will help many more people travel from the north to the south of Scunthorpe safely.

“We are shifting up the gears to achieve net zero by 2030 and making record investments in the county’s walking and cycling infrastructure is a huge part of this push.

“We want to inspire thousands more residents to leave the car at home and access the health and environmental benefits of using clean, green forms of transport to make more journeys.”

Work is expected to start on the new cycle route this autumn, which will also include the installation of special parallel crossings, making it safer for cyclists and pedestrians to cross the highway.

Designs are already being drawn up to extend the new path even further, along Ashby Road and Messingham Road to Bottesford Beck, enabling more residents to access employment, education and leisure facilities more conveniently.

Longer term plans will also see Central Park connected to the Ridgeway via Kingsway, as well as new routes in Brigg and Barton.

To find out more about the wealth of walking and cycling opportunities in North Lincolnshire, visit the North Lincolnshire Council website.