Over £2k damage caused to boating equipment at Hykeham Sailing Club

Police appealing to identify the youth in the image

We are appealing for help to identify the youth in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries to a commercial burglary.

Just after 4pm on Tuesday 19 July, we received reports of a commercial burglary at the Hykeham Sailing Club on Newark Road, North Hykeham.

Approximately £2225 worth of damage was caused to various boating equipment, storage, as well as the on-site CCTV camera.

After extensive enquiries, we are now appealing for help to identify the youth in the image.

If you know his identity or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, please get in touch. There are a number of ways you can contact us.