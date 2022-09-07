Ready to party: Sneak preview inside Popworld Lincoln
Opening this weekend
Light-up dance floors, cocktails from a gumball machine, and cheesy pop music are just some of the things to expect when Popworld opens in Lincoln this Friday, and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview.
Popworld will open in the unit formerly occupied by Fever & Boutique (Lola Lo/Sakura) on Friday, September 9 after £400,000 investment, and it also has the same owners – Stonegate Group.
Popworld Lincoln will initially be open 9pm-5am Tuesday and Thursday, and 8pm-5am on Friday and Saturday. The nightclub will be open six days a week by October when Monday and Wednesday openings are added.
The nightclub has six of its own Poptails including Violet Disco, Pornstar Martini, and Sex on the Beach, which are garnished with sweet treats, as well as various other drinks on its light-up menus.
They are served in a glass or a large Partini, with some even in a gumball machine. The gumball machines are for sharing for up to seven people — and, in addition to the cocktail inside, it also makes alcoholic bubble gum.
In addition to the light up dancefloors, there are also various booths, including for VIP which will cost from £100 upwards.
Samii Eaton, General Manager at Popworld Lincoln, told The Lincolnite: “I am excited. Popworld will be a great thing for Lincoln as it is something different, and far from what the city has had before.
“We are looking forward to welcoming the first people through the door and them experiencing the Popworld brand.”