Ready to party: Sneak preview inside Popworld Lincoln

Opening this weekend

Light-up dance floors, cocktails from a gumball machine, and cheesy pop music are just some of the things to expect when Popworld opens in Lincoln this Friday, and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview.

Popworld will open in the unit formerly occupied by Fever & Boutique (Lola Lo/Sakura) on Friday, September 9 after £400,000 investment, and it also has the same owners – Stonegate Group.

Popworld Lincoln will initially be open 9pm-5am Tuesday and Thursday, and 8pm-5am on Friday and Saturday. The nightclub will be open six days a week by October when Monday and Wednesday openings are added.

Party the night away on the light-up dance floor. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

You can even have your cocktail to share in a gumball machine, which also makes alcoholic bubble gum. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Deputy Manager Harriet Dorr making a cocktail. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Try a Ferris Wheel of shots. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The nightclub has six of its own Poptails including Violet Disco, Pornstar Martini, and Sex on the Beach, which are garnished with sweet treats, as well as various other drinks on its light-up menus.

They are served in a glass or a large Partini, with some even in a gumball machine. The gumball machines are for sharing for up to seven people — and, in addition to the cocktail inside, it also makes alcoholic bubble gum.

In addition to the light up dancefloors, there are also various booths, including for VIP which will cost from £100 upwards.

Enjoy cocktails with your friends at Popworld Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Enjoy your night in Popworld Lincoln in one of various booths in the nightclub. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Choose what drink you what to order from one of the light-up menus. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Samii Eaton, General Manager at Popworld Lincoln, told The Lincolnite: “I am excited. Popworld will be a great thing for Lincoln as it is something different, and far from what the city has had before.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the first people through the door and them experiencing the Popworld brand.”

Popworld Lincoln is located on the High Street in the unit formerly occupied by Fever & Boutique. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

