Residents’ views needed on plans for two new primary schools near Grimsby

A pregnant woman who tragically lost her baby after a car meet crash in Scunthorpe said she will never attend one again, and wants others to consider the dangers before getting in their vehicles.

Georgia Wood, 22, from Doncaster was attending the meet with her two friends from Sheffield, Connor Richards, 23, and Chloe Body, 22.

The trio were spectating when a car collided with two other vehicles on the Flixborough Industrial Estate at around 8.50pm on Saturday, September 24. Several spectators were injured at the event.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving before being released under investigation.

Five people sustained serious injuries, including Georgia’s friend Connor who remains an induced coma at ICU at Hull Royal Infirmary at the time of publication. Georgia said she had a small bleed on the brain and lots of bruises and scrapes, while Chloe had an operation on a broken ankle.

Georgia, who has a nearly two-year-old son, told The Lincolnite she was informed that a red car came speeding down and hit a vehicle which spun 180 degrees before hitting another car. She was told that one of the cars hit everyone, but she can’t personally remember too much about the incident.

She said: “I don’t actually remember being hit by the car or anything like that. I just remember waking up and I was on the floor and could hear myself crying.

“It was really dark because I was face down on the floor and somebody was rubbing my back. It was really hurting and I was trying to tell them that my back was hurt, but I couldn’t speak to to tell them.

“When I eventually could speak and got an understanding of what was going on, I was asking where Connor and Chloe were because obviously I was stood next to them when it happened.

“I tried to get up off the floor and one of the ladies said to me ‘no, don’t move, we think you’ve broken your neck Georgia’. It was really scary not knowing what happened, but then not knowing where my friends were as well or if they were okay.

“I was rushed to hospital as I had a small bleed on the brain. I had a CT scan and x-rays. When I was in hospital I asked to be scanned to check up on my baby.

“They asked me to do a pregnancy test because they said that will confirm if I was still pregnant or not and prevent me from going for a scan if I didn’t need one. I did a pregnancy test and two doctors came into my room and I knew at that point it wasn’t good.

“The doctors said to me that they’ve tested my urine and my pregnancy test had come back negative so I’d had a miscarriage because of the accident.

“I don’t think I’ll process it for a long time. I think it’ll be a long time before it finally hits me what’s happened because at this moment in time I’m just focusing on Connor.”

Georgia has set up a fundraiser to support the family of Connor, who are planning to book a hotel and B&B for however long their son is in hospital, and she wants to do what she can to help – you can make a donation here.

She said: “There’s nothing I can do to help him, it’s all just a waiting game at this point in time. I understand obviously the cost (of hotels) and wanted to do something to help him. If I could go back in time and say ‘let’s not go’ I’d do it in a heartbeat.

“The last update I had was that he’s not getting any worse, but he’s also not getting any better.”

Although Georgia has vowed to never go to another car meet after her traumatic ordeal, she was also keen to emphasise that “car meets are not bad places if they are regulated events”.

She added: “If you are wanting to go to a car meet and see cars, see them drive really fast, go to somewhere that’s specifically for it.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, but it does happen to you. I’m just really lucky that I’m not worse than I am.

“Car meets are not bad places, they are amazing, you get to see all sorts of different cars and hear the loud engines, and things like that which people love.

“However, if you are wanting to go to one, go to one that’s safe, a specific event that’s got protection, the barriers, the security, so you know this isn’t going to happen.

“I’m never going to a car meet again. If I was stood where Connor was I might not be talking to you and my son would’ve been left without a mother.”

Georgia said that despite what happened she also has no anger towards the car driver, but wants it to act as a warning to others for future events.

She said: “I’ve got no anger towards this kid that hit us. I just want him to think about what he’s done and how his actions that day have effected so many people.

“I just want other people to think about what’s happened before they get in their car. If they do go to car meets and do things like this I want them to think about what can happen if they can’t handle their own vehicles.

“I want other people to think about when they get in their cars at car meets the dangers of what can happen because it’s not something we’re ever going to be able to just forget.”