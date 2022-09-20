Scunthorpe hosting the ‘region’s biggest jobs fair’ at Baths Hall

Some of the region’s leading employers will be in attendance

The region’s biggest jobs fair takes place tomorrow, with hundreds of opportunities for everyone who wants to change their future for the better.

Some of the region’s leading employers – including McDonalds, Humberside Police, Ongo, Tayto, Kcom, 2 Sisters, Cooplands and British Steel – will be at the Baths Hall, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, on Wednesday, 21 September 2022, from 12.30pm to 4pm.

They will be joined by dozens of other employers from the retail, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, public sector and health and social care sectors, including Wren Kitchens, Cat Tech, Options Autism, Army Reserves, HICA Group, RSecurity, DEM Manufacturing, International Automotive Components Group – and many more.

Organised by North Lincolnshire Council in partnership with the Jobcentre and the Department for Work and Pensions, this is the latest in a recent series of these popular events, which have proved highly successful in matching local employers with hundreds of local people eager to take on new roles.

Anyone looking for an exciting new opportunity, or for the next step in their career, is urged to take advantage of the current jobs market, with companies looking for committed workers determined to improve outcomes for themselves and their families.

Jobhunters are encouraged to bring their CVs and be prepared to take part in on-the-spot interviews – you could walk out with a better future.

Advice will also be available on barriers to employment, including childcare, transport and mental health and visitors will be able to apply for many roles on the day.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council Rob Waltham said: “The kind of North Lincolnshire we want to build relies on high-quality sustainable jobs and a well-trained, motivated workforce. The Jobs Expo helps us go a long way towards achieving this.

“The marketplace is very competitive right now and we are seeing employers competing hard to attract the right kind of employees, so there has never been a better time for people to take a step up.”