Students begin life as fully qualified social workers for council
They have now completed their studies
A group of students are set to hit the ground running as they start work in North East Lincolnshire Council’s children’s services as fully qualified social workers.
The 14 students, made up of 9 apprentices and 5 university students, have completed their studies and will be joining the Council’s growing number of children & family social workers in September.
The university students have all completed either 70 or 100 days of placements at North East Lincolnshire Council, then opting to stay with us.
The 9 apprentices are all Council workers who have spent three years retraining as social workers. During this time, they have shadowed social workers, completed a degree programme with Lincoln University, and gone on to pick-up cases of their own.
Now the 14 candidates will begin their Assessed and Supported Year in Employment. This is built around our own Social Work Academy, with regular progress reviews, support and development opportunities. Their work will build as they grow in confidence and experience.
Councillor Margaret Cracknell, portfolio holder for children, education and young people at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’m thrilled that these 14 candidates have chosen to stick with us and take advantage of the opportunities that we can offer.
“Our new social work academy has been built specifically to grow and develop our new social workers, and this is already proving to be a success.
“A lot of this wouldn’t have happened without the support of our incredible staff, team managers, and current social workers so I’d like to thank them all.
“I’d also like to take this opportunity to formally welcome these 14 social workers to our team.”
Some of those starting their ASYE in September are already working for the authority as case workers whilst they await their Social Work England accreditation.