The Secret Garden of Louth to feature in BBC’s Gardener’s World this week
A picturesque garden in the Lincolnshire town
A couple who created The Secret Garden of Louth are feeling the excitement ahead of seeing their pride and joy feature in BBC 2’s Gardener’s World on Friday.
The much-loved garden will feature as part of the next episode of Gardener’s World, which will air at 8pm on Friday, September 16.
Former singer and lorry driver Jenny and Rodger Grasham sunk the first spade to start creating their stunning garden on Watts Lane in Louth in the mid-90s, which The Lincolnite went to visit last summer.
The Gardener’s World film crew visited the picturesque garden on August 19 this year and spent 11 hours on location, with the couple describing them as “smashing”.
The owners said they “couldn’t believe how much work goes into it for a few minutes on the screen”.
The filming also coincided with the 20th anniversary of the garden being open for the National Garden Scheme.
Jenny told The Lincolnite: “I am a bit amazed. People have been saying for so long that we should be on there (Gardener’s World).
“I am a bit anxious how things will come across with the interviews, but I am very excited to see it and we’ve already had a lot of reaction.”
Reflecting on the 20-year anniversary, she added: “I can’t believe we’ve been doing it for 20 years, but I am very pleased with how the garden looks.
“I walk around the garden and it’s like going through a tropical jungle, things keep growing, and I look at it in amazement. Isn’t nature wonderful.”
Anyone hoping to visit the The Secret Garden of Louth will now have to wait until 2023.
The garden was open this summer for two days a week over a six week period, but is now closed. It will open again for six weeks (two days a week) from July 20, 2023.
Jenny added that it has been a “good year” for visitors and if things step up after the appearance on Gardener’s World they may look into opening an extra day a week next summer.