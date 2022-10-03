CCTV appeal after man seen ‘brandishing a bladed weapon’ in Grimsby
Do you know these men?
Officers investigating reports of affray in Grimsby are releasing CCTV images of three men they would like to talk to in connection with the incident.
We received reports of a man brandishing a bladed weapon on Sheepfold Street, Grimsby, at around 12noon on Thursday 15 September.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing and we are now in a position to release CCTV images.
If you know who these people are, or if you are one of them, you can get in touch with us on 101, quoting log 163 of 15 September.