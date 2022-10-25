Family tribute to man who died in Lincolnshire village crash
Rest in peace Barry
The family of Barry Jones, aged 72, from Doncaster have paid tribute to a devoted husband and keen motorbike enthusiast.
Barry sadly passed away in a road traffic collision in Willoughby on 13 October.
Collette, Barry’s wife, said he was her rock in life.
She added: “Barry was a kind man, a caring gentleman and a devoted husband. He was a keen motorbike enthusiast, and he enjoyed a ride out of his motorbike.
“Barry loved to watch sport and he was loved by all who knew him. Barry will be sorely missed by all of us.”
