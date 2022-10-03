Man left with life-changing injuries after serious Boston assault
He was taken to hospital for treatment
We are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that left a man with life-changing injuries.
A man in his 50s was reportedly approached by three unknown males believed to be in their 20s on Wide Bargate, outside the Boston shopping park.
The victim suffered a broken jaw and damaged teeth. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
If you witnessed the incident or noticed any unusual behaviour in the area between 4pm and 5:15pm, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 114 of 1 October.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 114 of 1 October in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.