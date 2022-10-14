Man missing from Skegness for nearly a week
Have you seen Alan?
We are concerned for the welfare of 54-year-old Alan, who has been missing from the Skegness area since Saturday 8 October.
He is usually seen daily in the town centre and frequents shops in eateries including Heron Foods, Greggs, Yorkshire Trading and the Grosvenor Road areas. He was last seen at around 9am at the Greggs store on Saturday.
He is described as white, 5ft 9 inches tall, with a thin build, short dark brown untidy hair and clean shaven. We do not know what may be wearing, but he is known not to dress according to the weather.
Alan is also described to be a chain smoker.
He was reported missing on 12 October, and we are now helping an appeal to our community may help us to locate him to ensure he is safe and well.
If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 149 of 12 October.