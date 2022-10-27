Man punched in face in Skegness bar
Police are investigating the assault incident
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the image after a man in his 60s was assaulted inside a bar in Skegness.
Between 5-6pm on Saturday 15 October, a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s assaulted the victim by punching him in the face inside the 128 Bar on Lumley Road. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.
If you know who the man in the photo is, or if you witnessed the incident, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 338 of 15 October.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 338 of 15 October in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.