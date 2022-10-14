Police investigate assault of boy, 11, in Bourne
A man reportedly slapped the boy in the face
We are investigating a report of an assault on an 11-year-old boy in Bourne.
On Monday 10 October, the boy was cycling home when a male allegedly kicked the tyre of his pushbike, causing him to fall off. The male reportedly slapped the boy in the face once he stood up.
The boy sustained minor injuries and the incident was believed to have happened between 3.15-3.30pm on The Gables.
We know the image quality is not the best, but we would like to speak to the man in the photograph in connection with the assault.
If you know this man, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 291 of 10 October.
- By emailing [email protected] and quoting incident 291 of 10 October in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.