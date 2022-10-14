Police investigate assault of boy, 11, in Bourne

A convicted paedophile has been recalled to prison for accessing a website known to host indecent images of children from a public computer at Lincoln County Library.

Response officers were called to reports a man acting in a concerning way at the venue at 11.52am on Monday 10 October. Officers deployed to the scene made an arrest within 20 minutes of the call being received.

On arrival, it was determined that the man in question, Darren Sanby, 27, of Tempest Street, Lincoln, had used the public computer in a way which breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which he was subject to.

As a result he has now been charged and remanded into custody for breaching his order, and will be returned to prison. Following a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 11 October, he has been given a further eight-month sentence.

Sanby had been released on licence on 14 September after being sentenced to 40 months in prison for multiple child sex offences on 11 March 2021. These included charges of inciting a child to perform sexual activity, possession of indecent images of children, sexual communications with a child, one and making indecent images of a child. These sentences were to run concurrently. He had been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in 2016.

The charge follows swift work by responding officers, the Paedophile Online investigation Team (POLIT), the Victim ID Unit, Digital Forensics Unit, and the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) team.

Detective Sergeant Sam Ward from the Paedophile Online investigation Team (POLIT), said that the teamwork was the lynchpin to taking a dangerous offender off the streets. “Children can be vulnerable in a lot of ways, but online they are particularly at risk, including from predators who would use their image to gratify themselves.

“We responded swiftly to the report of concern, and as a result of some excellent team work we were able to arrest and charge a man who has already been shown to be a risk, and return him to prison to complete his sentence.”