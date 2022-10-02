Serious assault, Belton Lane, Grantham

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a serious assault in Grantham.

Our Force Control Room received a report of a man with a head injury in Belton Lane at around 1.35am today, Saturday 1 October.

The victim, aged 24, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. We believe the victim was struck with a bottle while he was walking along the street. The victim remains in hospital.

We have arrested two boys, aged 14 and a girl, aged 12, in connection with this assault. They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

We are appealing for any witnesses to contact us on 101, incident 28 of Saturday 1 October.