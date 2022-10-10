Teens banished from Boston town centre after anti-social behaviour incidents

Update, 12.35pm, 10 October

The five people arrested in connection with anti-social behaviour in Boston have all been released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to call us on 101.

We will release an update when we have one available.

Update, 4pm, 7 October

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, following anti-social behaviour in Boston.

Two females, aged 51 and 16, and three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 14, were arrested in the Boston district earlier today, Friday 7 October.

They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

The arrests are part of our commitment to clamp down on anti-social behaviour across the county.

We will release an update when one is available.

Update, 2pm, 22 September

Seven dispersal order notices have been issued to teenage boys under the age of 16 in Boston.

The boys were handed notices and told to leave the area after the 36-hour dispersal order was put in place in and around Boston town centre at 5.30pm on 21 September.

The dispersal order was enforced following several anti-social behaviour incidents in the town in which a group of around 20 children under 16 were believed to have been involved. These incidents include where a traffic cone was thrown at a man in the Market Place on 19 September.

Sergeant Kate Odlin said: “These youths have been seen hanging around the town centre and have been verbally abusive and causing issues with some people. This behaviour will not be tolerated.

“While we understand that the dispersal order being enforced may have alarmed some local residents, it has been enforced to target those youths who have been misbehaving. We are working with partner agencies including Boston Borough Council on prevention and intervention.

“We are checking CCTV and we have identified some of those involved and they will be spoken with in due course. We believe the seven youths who were issued dispersal notices and were told to leave the area may have been involved in the acts of anti-social behaviour and we are continuing our investigations.”

The dispersal order remains in place. Any youths in the area who we suspect may cause anti-social behaviour or who are causing an issue will be asked to leave the town.

The order includes:

John Adams Way

Horncastle Road

Norfolk Street

Fydell Street

The railway track alongside Asda

Lister Way

Notable West Street

Market Place

Sleaford Road to Liquor Pond Street and the area within.

Please call 101, or call 999 to report a crime in action.

Original release:

A 36 hour dispersal order will be enforced in and around Boston town centre from 5.30pm today, Wednesday (September 21), after a number of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents in the area.

Local police teams have authorised the order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

