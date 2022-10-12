Two arrested after alleged sexual assault in Skegness

Proposals to close a mental health rehabilitation unit permanently and focus on getting more care into the community will go out to targeted consultation. but councillors say it is not a substantial enough for a wide ranging public survey.

Members of the Lincolnshire County Council Health Scrutiny on Wednesday heard more details of Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust’s plans to transfer funding from Ashley House in Grantham to its community rehabilitation service covering the whole county.

The aim would be to allow users to live more independently and closer to home.

Ashley House has 15 beds for people who are “at the end of their journey through mental health inpatient care.”

The facility was closed during COVID and bosses say that an interim way of working has illustrated the benefits and support for community rehabilitation.

Staffing resources linked to Ashley House would instead be redirected to the new services, though it is acknowledged that a small number would have to travel further to Maple Lodge centre in Boston for treatment instead.

The community rehabilitation service was established in 2019 as a part of a national pilot.

The alternative option would require some patients currently being cared for at home to be readmitted.

Councillors Ray and Linda Wootten raised several concerns over the changes, with the former saying: “Once again, this is another service that we’re going to lose in Grantham, although it may be cost effective for service but to me it goes against the five principles with mental health sector which is respect and dignity to patients.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Wootten said: “This decision to close Ashley House to me is centralisation and using the staff to help out with shortages of mental health staff elsewhere, or to work into the community rehab team.”

However, Councillor Mark Allen said that while he was keen to support his Grantham-based colleagues: “It does seem to me that this particular place is really bringing people from all over the county into Grantham rather than servicing a specific need for residents and it does strike me that the COVID situation has allowed us to pilot the delivery of mental health service delivery in Lincolnshire in a better way.”

Bosses told councillors that patients were treated with dignity and respect and that staff had “found enjoyment” in their new roles, which they said would “cause a slight issue” if it were to reopen as they may need to recruit new members.

Members raised further concerns over the most vulnerable, and the care of those who might be considering suicide but were told facilities would still be abailable.

If successful, the community team hopes to organise things like mental health cafes in every town or small village.