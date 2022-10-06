Two men arrested after suspect vehicle spotted in Grimsby
Two men are in custody on suspicion of multiple offences after being arrested in Grimsby last night (Wednesday 5 October).
It is reported that officers spotted a suspect vehicle in the Welholme Road area of Grimsby at around 9:05pm last night. The occupants attempted the flee the vehicle on Patrick Street.
A 24-year-old man was arrested nearby shortly after on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage and possession of Class A drugs.
Minutes later, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He was later further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of the Class A drugs.
Both men remain in our custody at this time whilst our enquiries continue.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 494 of 5 October.