Wanted man back in prison after Grantham arrest
Originally sentenced to two years in March 2021
Lee Gray, who was wanted after being recalled to prison following breaches of his licence, has been returned to prison following an arrest.
Gray, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested yesterday (11 October) afternoon in Grantham following proactive searches by officers in the town.
He will now be returned to prison, where he was serving a sentence for burglary for offences on Christmas Day 2019. He had caused significant damage to a stained glass window and stole a safe and donation boxes from St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham.
He was originally sentenced to two years at Lincoln Crown Court on 24 March 2021.