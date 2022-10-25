West Lindsey to freeze car parking charges next year
But electric car drivers will pay more to charge up
Councillors in West Lindsey are set to freeze car parking charges for the next year as other fees could rise by around 6%.
The authority’s Prosperous Communities Committee says that rise will be the minimum necessary to cover budget cost increases next year but, at half the 12.3% increase expected, but that they will only bring in £6,100 extra to cover costs.
At the same meeting on Tuesday night, the authority will also be asked to agree to provide free parking for Christmas events on November 18 and December 10.
Despite freezing parking charges, however, the authority will increase the electric vehicle charging payments.
“Given the general belief that our proposed fees and charges are fair and reasonable, the significant risks to fee income are not with fee levels themselves, but with the achievable volumes and delivering against business plans,” said a report before councillors.
Elsewhere, “minimal” increases to cemetery charges will bring in an extra £100, while licensing income will increase by £1,200, housing fees will see a £1,500 rise, while planning will see £700 hike.
Some other fees have also been frozen, including the Trinity Arts Centre in order to remain competitive.
If agreed, the new fees and charges will apply from April 1, 2023.
