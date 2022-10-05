Woman found in Scunthorpe alleyway with life-threatening head injury
Officers are appealing for information to establish the circumstances surrounding an incident between 8.00pm and 9.30pm on Saturday 1 October off Frodingham Road, Scunthorpe.
Emergency services were called to the concern for safety of a woman in an alleyway between Berkeley Street and Sheffield Street West.
She was found near to the Sheffield Street West entrance having sustained a head injury which is thought to be life threatening.
We are looking to establish how the woman came by her injuries and are asking for anyone who saw anything that could help with our enquiries to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 31 of 2 October.