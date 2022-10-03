Woman ‘thrown to floor and assaulted’ behind Louth supermarket
Thankfully her injuries were not serious
On Friday 16 September, we received reports that a woman in her 20s was thrown to the floor by a male and assaulted at the rear of Morrisons at Eastgate, Louth.
This was believed to have happened between 6pm and 8pm. Thankfully her injuries were not serious.
We are keen to speak to the members of the public who stopped to speak with the victim during the incident.
If you witnessed the incident and have yet to come forward to speak with us, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference number 22000561311.
Alternatively, you can report via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online if you wish to remain anonymous.