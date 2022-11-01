Caistor firefighters hold flame’ous firestation burn’anza for Halloween
Hell-comed back after a two-year hiatus
Hundreds of ‘petrified’ visitors to Caistor Fire Station had scary night to remember as the eight on-call firefighters dressed in Halloween attire, including a chainsaw wielding Freddy Krueger, a silent but deadly nun, and Cruella DeVille on a bad day.
Even an eight foot yeti was on hand (or foot) to deliver a fright night never to be forgotten.
The fire station was turned into a series of cleverly lit tunnels and turns, hiding all manner of nasties, with the addition of an eerie soundtrack and all manner of secret special effects.
All money raised on the evening went straight to The Firefighters Charity, which helps firefighters who have suffered injuries in the line of duty with ongoing treatment and respite.