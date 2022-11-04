£20k reward in North Lincolnshire murder investigation

The independent charity Crimestoppers have issued a £20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Ian Staves in Wootton, North Lincolnshire.

The 44-year-old was discovered dead at his home on Monday 12 September having suffered injuries consistent with third-party involvement.

Information is sought in regards to Ian’s murder, and in particular, anyone who may have seen a red 69-plated Vauxhall Corsa SRI Turbo (similar to the one pictured) that was seen in the area between 10:20pm and 11:00pm. The last three letters of the registration were YEL.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “It is believed a red Vauxhall Corsa was driven away from the scene in a northerly direction, passing through Barton-upon-Humber before crossing the Humber Bridge at around 12:25am.

“We are asking anyone who may have any information about the vehicle, the occupants, or any details regarding the movements of the car before or after the incident to please pass on this information.

“You can make contact with the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, as it could prove vital to our investigation and bringing Ian’s killer to justice.

“Information can also be passed directly to the investigation team and will be dealt with in the strictest confidence through the Major Incident Public Portal or you can call us on 101, quoting log 210 of 12 September.

“Ian’s family are continuing to be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts remain with them on the loss of their loved one, and I would encourage anyone who can help, to please get in touch.”