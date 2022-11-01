D-rat: Group of baby rats roaming around Spalding
Enough to get the town talking
Local resident Peter Bird has captured footage on his mobile phone after seeing a group of baby rats running freely at night in Spalding.
They are not too big, but it has been enough to get the Lincolnshire town talking, with a flower bet in a street in the market area being described as a ‘flat for rats’.
South Holland District Council said there have been no complaints about the problem, but have asked people to stop feeding the wildlife nearby, according to BBC Look North.
