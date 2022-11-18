Emotions run high at meeting to discuss asylum seekers in Skegness
The Mayor of Skegness has called an Extraordinary meeting
Emotions were running high when Skegness residents confronted the local town council over the use of hotels for asylum seekers.
Residents aired their concerns at the meeting on November 16 after five hotels were reported to be housing asylum seekers in the town on the Lincolnshire coast. The leader of East Lindsey District Council and the local MP are frustrated at the lack of notice given to local hotels.
One man said: “This council has no responsibility over the asylum seekers in this town. They have been placed here by the Home Office. Because all of the detention centres are overflowing with migrants because the asylum system hasn’t had the funding it needs.”
The Mayor of Skegness has called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the use of hotels in the town for housing asylum seekers. The meeting will take place at Tower Gardens Pavilion at 7pm on Wednesday, November 30.
