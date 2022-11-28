Finalists and winners celebrated as community champions in North Kesteven

Thirty three exceptional individuals, groups and businesses were celebrated as the finalists came together for the NK Community Champion Awards 2022.
The ceremony at the Hub in Sleaford awarded and applauded those who make a significant contribution to life locally through their generosity of spirit, voluntary contributions and community-minded action.
In total, there were around 110 notations made across the 11 categories. A panel of judges made up of representatives from the sponsor businesses and organisations that fund the awards programme, then selected the 33 finalists and determined each category winner.
From championing women’s safety and arranging dementia support, to fishing out tonnes of rubbish from the River Sea, and being a general ‘go-to-guy’ for an entire village, 11 award winners were chosen.
The winners
Chelsey Bamford from Helpringham won an award for Contribution to Arts & Culture (sponsored by Lincs Inspire, operator of the Hub) for leading the Take Note Choir and other community-based musical endeavours. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
The River Slea Clean up team from Sleaford won the Contribution to a Better Environment Award (sponsored by Hill Holt Wood) for their collective efforts in enhancing the local environment focused on the River Slea. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Moy Park, Anwick won the Contribution to Climate Action (sponsored by Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant and Schroders Greencoat) for adopting various measures at a business-scale locally to progress extensive carbon saving climate action. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Sleaford Women’s Safety Group won the Contribution to Community Safety Award (sponsored by the Office of Police & Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire) for pioneering a collective approach to the creation of safer circumstances for the women and girls of Sleaford. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Sleaford Dementia Support won the Contribution to Health and Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Branston Ltd) for supporting those affected by dementia, through social contact, recreational outreach, and respite. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Jenny O’Rourke from Sleaford won an award for Contribution to Sport (sponsored by Better, operator of NKDC’s leisure service) for her extensive work in support of Sleaford Town FC, in particular its junior teams, over 25 years. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Pat Hayward won the Good Neighbour Award (sponsored by Ringrose Law) for initiating a range of events and activities with neighbourliness in mind. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Amelia Matson won the Young Achiever Award (sponsored by Duncan & Toplis) for active, compassionate and empathetic support of other young people impacted by adversity. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Susan Manders from Bracebridge Heath won the Longstanding Contribution to a Group or Organisation Award (sponsored by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation) for her extensive commitment to Bracebridge Heath, in particular as a parish councillor and champion of local history. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Sleaford Community Grocers won the Community Business Award (sponsored by BusinessNK) for operating in the express interests of community wellbeing and sustainability. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Ian Taylor from Brant Broughton won the Community Spirit Award (sponsored by Lindum Group) for extensive, active and wide-ranging contributions to village life. | Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC
Councillor Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council, said: “Those who we’ve awarded and applauded are only fraction of a much broader response of community-minded thoughtfulness.
“They really are the champions of, from and for our communities and I thank them all for all that they do. The love, care and consideration they show and the time, energy and personal investment they contribute is inestimable but so vital in building strong, safe, supportive and resilient communities.”
The awards are only made possible through the generous sponsorship of the award sponsors, who this year were:
Duncan & Toplis
Ringrose Law
Lindum Group
Branston Ltd
GLL/Better
Lincs Inspire
Hill Holt Wood
Sleaford REP/Schroder Greencoat
The Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire
The Lincolnshire Community Foundation and BusinessNK
And with the support of The Lincolnite, BBC Radio Lincolnshire, the Sleaford Standard, Peachy Events and Bright Spark Studios.