Labour’s former Scunthorpe MP Nic Dakin makes bid for return

The Scunthorpe seat is currently held by the Conservatives

Nic Dakin has confirmed he wants to be Labour’s candidate for Scunthorpe for the next General Election as he tries to win his seat back from the Conservatives.

Nic was the area’s MP from 2005 and the party had held its seat since it was created in 1997. However, in 2019 the seat was gained by the Conservatives and Scunthorpe’s current MP Holly Mumby-Croft with 20,306, which was a majority of 6,451.

The Scunthorpe Labour Party is choosing their candidate to fight the next general election and will conclude the process on December 8.

Nic said: “I have put myself forward to be Labour’s candidate at the next General Election and would like to thank the many local people who have sent me messages of support.

“After 12 years of Conservative Government that has resulted in an unprecedented cost of living crisis, we need to put working people at the forefront of our economic plans.

“The Labour Party is offering an exciting programme for the future of the country which will see manufacturing industries like British Steel and public services such as the NHS take centre stage.

“The Conservative Government seem reluctant to improve the pay of those who kept the Country going, working tirelessly through the darkest days of the pandemic.

“Yet they happily lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses whilst allowing more people to fall into fuel poverty while energy companies saw their profits skyrocket.

“I have served our area as North Lincolnshire Council Leader, John Leggott College Principal and MP. During my time as MP, I helped over 20,000 people with their concerns and issues, now more than ever it is important that people have someone on their side fighting their corner.

“I rub shoulders every week with local people – shopping locally, watching Scunthorpe United, running and volunteering at Scunthorpe Parkrun.

“Local people have told me they want me to stand again. And I am willing to serve.

“That’s why I am seeking the nomination to be the Labour Candidate for the next General Election.”

