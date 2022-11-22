Lincoln estate agent Mundys recognised as Best in County at awards

Lincoln-based estate agents Mundys has received the Best in County award in the sales category at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2022/

The Lincoln firm also received Silver in the lettings agent tenant award at the largest event in the property industry at the Grosvenor House in London.

The award ceremony was hosted by TV presenter Phil Spencer in front of a sell-out 1,200 guests. This year’s results were calculated from over 200,000 customer review ratings.

Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 addressed the live audience saying:

“I’ve said it many times, but the work of agents, conveyancers and brokers is vastly underrated by the general public and it’s only when clients go through the process that they understand the effort, complexity and hard work that goes into your job.

“It’s your passion for what you do that makes The ESTAS the most important day in the property calendar every year.”

Simon Bentley, Senior Partner of Mundys, said “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised as best in the county at this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

“Our staff are committed to providing the home movers of Lincolnshire the highest levels of customer service and these awards are testament to their hard work and passion for the industry”.

