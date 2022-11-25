Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards: Celebrating cutting-edge local businesses
Fifth big awards ceremony from The Lincolnite & Stonebow Media this year
The first ever Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, organised by Stonebow Media, took place at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Thursday night, recognising the best in local business innovation.
The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards were an opportunity for some of the county’s leading business minds to come together in celebration of the wonderful work going on within Lincolnshire.
The evening was compered by public speaker and coach Richard Askam, with some 200 people attending to enjoy live music by local act Steven Smith, catered food by Salted Orange, drinks galore and a Christmas backdrop to get people into the festive spirit!
Awards were handed out in a series of categories, highlighting the impact of start-up businesses, innovative creations, hard-working apprentices and entrepreneurs, and much more.
It was the last of five awards ceremonies organised by Stonebow Media in 2022, with a packed schedule of events lined up for next year.
Events like these are not possible without our sponsors, so a huge thank you to Lincoln College, Streets Heaver, Wright Vigar, Sparkhouse, the University of Lincoln and Streets Chartered Accountants for their support during the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards.
Here are the finalists and winners at the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards:
Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Wright Vigar
- Wallbreaker – WINNER
- ADHD 360 Limited
- Grange Farm Park
- Visual Print and Design
- YMCA Lincolnshire
Business Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse
- Eye Guide MC Ltd – WINNER
- Endor Learn & Develop
- HubGem Marketing Ltd
- Polar Creative
- PSP IT
Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
- Ash Wilks & Luke Winter – Wallbreaker – WINNERS
- Tanvir Hassan & Georgi Nenov – Attract
- Ayse Inal – BeamOut Studios
- Jessica Purdie – Prikli Pear
- Lucinda Marshall-Day – Walcot Hall Staycations
E-commerce Business of the Year – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
- Gifts from Handpicked – WINNER
- RH Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) ltd T/A Smiffys
- SUMS Ltd
Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln College
- Tiah Thompson – Solutions 4 Plastic – WINNER
- Euan Meadwell – Secret Source Marketing Ltd.
- Keera Darmon – TALOR Garden Furniture Ltd
- Lauren Brookes – Social Change
- Niall Corey – Nicholsons Chartered Accountants
- Rebecca Reid – Play Avenue Ltd
Taking on the World (International/Export) – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants
- Eagle Eye Innovations Ltd – WINNER
- Liz Drury Voiceover
- Makan Bites Ltd
- RH Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) ltd T/A Smiffys
Business for a Purpose (Charitable/CSR) – sponsored by Streets Heaver
- Recovery Coach Community CIC – WINNER
- CoastalSound
- J & S Plumbing and Heating
- The Oaks
Tech Business of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse
- Eagle Eye Innvoations Ltd – WINNER
- HSE People
- KryptoKloud
- Live Like Loyalty
- SUMS Ltd
Start-up of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise
- Pocket Rockets Cleaning Rescue – WINNER
- Kettle and Black
- Magnus Furniture
- McGin-Lee HR
- Prikli Pear
App/Product of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media
- Live Like Loyalty – WINNER
- Attract
- PSP IT
- SUMS Ltd
We would also like to thank Lincoln College, Sparkhouse, Streets Chartered Accountants, Visual Print and Design, Duncan & Toplis, Wright Vigar, University of Lincoln – Productivity Programme, Ringrose Law, Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Lincoln Minster School, Lincolnshire County Council, Shakespeare Martineau, Destination Lincolnshire, LNER, Heart of Lincs, East Lindsey District Council, Fizzco Projects, Visit Lincolnshire, EV Camel, Insight 6 and The Strait and Narrow for sponsoring previous awards over the course of 2022.
