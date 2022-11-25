Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards: Celebrating cutting-edge local businesses

Fifth big awards ceremony from The Lincolnite & Stonebow Media this year

The first ever Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards, organised by Stonebow Media, took place at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Thursday night, recognising the best in local business innovation.

The Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards were an opportunity for some of the county’s leading business minds to come together in celebration of the wonderful work going on within Lincolnshire.

The evening was compered by public speaker and coach Richard Askam, with some 200 people attending to enjoy live music by local act Steven Smith, catered food by Salted Orange, drinks galore and a Christmas backdrop to get people into the festive spirit!

Awards were handed out in a series of categories, highlighting the impact of start-up businesses, innovative creations, hard-working apprentices and entrepreneurs, and much more.

It was the last of five awards ceremonies organised by Stonebow Media in 2022, with a packed schedule of events lined up for next year.

Events like these are not possible without our sponsors, so a huge thank you to Lincoln College, Streets Heaver, Wright Vigar, Sparkhouse, the University of Lincoln and Streets Chartered Accountants for their support during the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards.

Here are the finalists and winners at the Lincolnshire Enterprise Awards:

Growth/Scale-up Business of the Year – sponsored by Wright Vigar

Wallbreaker – WINNER

ADHD 360 Limited

Grange Farm Park

Visual Print and Design

YMCA Lincolnshire

Business Innovation of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse

Eye Guide MC Ltd – WINNER

Endor Learn & Develop

HubGem Marketing Ltd

Polar Creative

PSP IT

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

Ash Wilks & Luke Winter – Wallbreaker – WINNERS

Tanvir Hassan & Georgi Nenov – Attract

Ayse Inal – BeamOut Studios

Jessica Purdie – Prikli Pear

Lucinda Marshall-Day – Walcot Hall Staycations

E-commerce Business of the Year – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Gifts from Handpicked – WINNER

RH Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) ltd T/A Smiffys

SUMS Ltd

Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by Lincoln College

Tiah Thompson – Solutions 4 Plastic – WINNER

Euan Meadwell – Secret Source Marketing Ltd.

Keera Darmon – TALOR Garden Furniture Ltd

Lauren Brookes – Social Change

Niall Corey – Nicholsons Chartered Accountants

Rebecca Reid – Play Avenue Ltd

Taking on the World (International/Export) – sponsored by Streets Chartered Accountants

Eagle Eye Innovations Ltd – WINNER

Liz Drury Voiceover

Makan Bites Ltd

RH Smith & Sons (Wigmakers) ltd T/A Smiffys

Business for a Purpose (Charitable/CSR) – sponsored by Streets Heaver

Recovery Coach Community CIC – WINNER

CoastalSound

J & S Plumbing and Heating

The Oaks

Tech Business of the Year – sponsored by Sparkhouse

Eagle Eye Innvoations Ltd – WINNER

HSE People

KryptoKloud

Live Like Loyalty

SUMS Ltd

Start-up of the Year – sponsored by UoL Research & Enterprise

Pocket Rockets Cleaning Rescue – WINNER

Kettle and Black

Magnus Furniture

McGin-Lee HR

Prikli Pear

App/Product of the Year – sponsored by Stonebow Media

Live Like Loyalty – WINNER

Attract

PSP IT

SUMS Ltd

We would also like to thank Lincoln College, Sparkhouse, Streets Chartered Accountants, Visual Print and Design, Duncan & Toplis, Wright Vigar, University of Lincoln – Productivity Programme, Ringrose Law, Lincoln Science & Innovation Park, Lincoln Minster School, Lincolnshire County Council, Shakespeare Martineau, Destination Lincolnshire, LNER, Heart of Lincs, East Lindsey District Council, Fizzco Projects, Visit Lincolnshire, EV Camel, Insight 6 and The Strait and Narrow for sponsoring previous awards over the course of 2022.

