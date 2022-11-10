Lincolnshire health committee baffled by lack of data for GP access

Practices are busy but councillors struggled to find out more

Councillors have been “baffled” by a lack of data held by health bosses for GP appointments, including how many Lincolnshire patients are seen face-to-face.

A report before councillors on Wednesday said the number of appointments at General Practice Surgeries had increased by 25% on pre-pandemic levels, with a further verbal update reporting a further 20% increase in September compared to August.

However, councillors’ attempts to get further breakdowns of the data repeatedly failed to get answers, with health bosses admitting they needed to develop better ways of capturing information.

It comes as councillors raised concerns around an increase in patients being seen by support staff rather than GP doctors.

Councillor Richard Cleaver pointed to separate NHS England data which said that of all appointments in Lincolnshire just 35% were with an actual GP, with 60% with additional roles (a further 5% were unknown). He noted it was the lowest in England.

“Because we are at one extreme of the spectrum in Lincolnshire have [health chiefs] done enough to reassure the public that it isn’t compromising patient care?”

Dr Reid Baker, Medical Director at Lincolnshire Local Medical Committee, in turn, questioned the accuracy of the national data asking “are we appropriately capturing the data of who is being seen by whom?”

He suggested there might be data discrepancies and added that some of that might also come from the density of GPs available to each area, highlighting workforce struggles.

Committee chairman Councillor Carl Macey said he was “baffled by this [agenda] item”.

“We’re told that you know our GPs are seeing more appointments now than ever and then we’re told that the data doesn’t back this up. It seems incredible baffling,” he said.

Councillor Jane Loffhagen said the figures in the report were “so far from what people’s experience is as reported to me.”

“The communications problem is quite a bad one, the detail […] is not sufficient for us to know the answers to the questions people have about access to GPs.”

Concerns included GP access, the use of Urgent Treatment Centres, missed appointments, the level of bureaucracy and the continuity of patient/GP relationships.

Despite those, health bosses were confident primary care in the county was seeing “significantly more patients” and that services were capable of handling the workload.

Sarah Jane Mills, Lincolnshire ICB’s Director for Primary Care, said there was “a lot of work to do” to help patients and “understand the primary care service is very different to the one that many of us grew up with.”

“Have we got [data] for everything? No, have we got a really good blueprint that we can now use to support Primary Care Networks to have that visibility? Yes.”

Dr Baker said staff “all work incredibly hard and everyone wants to provide a safe service.”

Challenges included demand workload being added to by various issues but he said it “doesn’t mean that GP isn’t working safely.

“Nobody at general practice goes to work at the end of the day and wants to not help patients work on safety and we’re all really passionate about that,” he said.