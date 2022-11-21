Man charged after victim suffers facial fractures in Lincoln assault
The victim received medical treatment in hospital
We have charged 23-year-old Zak Metcalfe with grievous bodily harm (GBH) following an assault in Lincoln.
Officers were alerted by the Lincoln CCTV unit at the City of Lincoln Council that a verbal altercation had taken place between the victim, a man in his 20s, and another man who was with a group of people.
The victim was reported to have been physically assaulted and suffered facial fractures and a wound to his head. He has received medical treatment in hospital.
The incident took place at the junction of Saltergate and High Street and was reported at 7.41pm on 19 November.
Response officers were swiftly dispatched to the scene and provided with further information from the CCTV team. A short time later, Metcalfe, of Pingle Close, Gainsborough, was arrested in connection with the offence.
He has been charged with GBH and remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (21 November).
