Man has “nothing but praise” for Lincoln A&E staff

A retired man living in Branston said he had “nothing but praise” for A&E at Lincoln County Hospital, as well as for the cardiology department and theatre staff.

Multiple people have aired their frustration about local hospital experiences in recent months, but Stephen Roberts was keen to share his positive story to highlight the hard work of the staff.

The 70-year-old went to A&E on Tuesday, November 1 with fast Atrial fibrillation, a heart condition caused by an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.

He stayed at Lincoln County Hospital for a total of 20 hours and was full of praise for all the staff he encountered during his stay.

Stephen shared his experience with The Lincolnite saying: “On arrival at the reception desk I was treated very well and once I was booked in I was seen by a very nice nurse who took me for an ECG, after which I was asked to wait in the main area.

“Within five minutes the same nurse came and took me to resus. As soon as I arrived there I was surrounded by nurses and a doctor, who were all very friendly and polite, and soon got me settled and hooked up to a machine to monitor my heart.

“The doctor decided to try and treat the problem with intravenous drugs, but unfortunately they only worked for about four hours so they gave me some pills which again only worked for about two hours.

“They then got cardiology to see me on Wednesday morning (November 2) at approximately 9am. The wonderful young lady who came was very knowledgeable and, after asking me many questions, she suggested that I had the Cardioversion treatment (electric shock) as this was a certain way of settling my heart rhythm down.

“I agreed to have the procedure, which was carried out under general anaesthetic. The whole experience was completely wonderful and I cannot praise all the staff at the county hospital that dealt with me enough.”

He added: “I feel that there are too many people who are willing to complain about the treatment they received, but not willing to give the staff the praise when it is due.

“I am sure that the letters of praise I have sent to the hospital will certainly give the staff a much needed boost and not make them feel demoralised.”

Stephen contacted United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) to highlight his positive experience, saying that all the staff on duty during his stay were “outstanding” and he wanted his sincere thanks given to them all.

In his email to PALS he praised multiple “absolutely brilliant” members of staff from the hospital, including Lauren and Loretta from Cardiology, who he said “made me feel at ease all the time and kept assuring me that this is the best treatment to have”, as well as the theatre staff, anaesthetists, doctors and nurses.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.