Man who was living in Stamford jailed for child sex offences

A man has been jailed for eight years in relation to 19 sex offences.

Dudley White, aged 52, of Powys, Llanwrytd Wells, Wales, was charged with the offences in 2021 after the victim made disclosures to police.

He was charged with 10 counts of production of indecent images of a child under 16, three counts of making indecent images of a child, four counts of assaulting a child under 16 by touching, and two counts of inciting a child under 16 in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Images included eight Category A which is the most serious, nine category B and 38 C were located on his electronic devices, including his phone.

The offences were committed while White was living in the Stamford area.

White appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on 2 November for sentence. He was sentenced to eight years in jail, given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime restraining order from the victims and placed of the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Helen Morris from our Protecting Vulnerable People department said: “I welcome the prison sentence and the ongoing protective measures that have been put in place.

“This offending was against the most vulnerable in society and I hope with the conclusion of the court case, those involved can find some closure.”

If you have been a victim, remember that what has happened is not your fault. You are not to blame and there is help for you.

Please click on the below links for further advice:

To report any recent or non-recent incidents to us call 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. We have specially trained officers to investigate and support you through the process.

*No image is available as White was arrested in Wales.

