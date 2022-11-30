Middle Rasen bungalow development approved in flood zone
Numbers reduced from initial proposals
A developer’s plans to build 71 bungalows in Middle Rasen have been approved in a flood zone.
Officers at West Lindsey District Council have used delegated powers to approve the application by E5 Living UK which will see the houses built off Gallamore Lane.
The scheme was originally proposed for 80 homes when it was submitted in 2020, however, this was later reduced.
Giving approval, officers said the development was “in accordance” with local policies and was on a site allocated for residential development in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan.
They said a sequential approach had been taken with the majority of development in flood zone one, and those in flood zone two being on raised floor levels.
Nearly 20% of the development will be affordable housing and the officers felt many of the bungalows would be built to higher accessible home standards.
A financial contribution towards healthcare provision will be secured via a S106 obligation.